300 students chat with astronauts on International Space Station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday was a big day for some local students who got a chance to speak with NASA astronauts on the International Space Station.

The Earth-to-space call was at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The 20-minute call involved 300 students and 30 teachers. The discussion examined life aboard the space station, NASA’s deep space exploration plans and scientific research in space.

Teachers said the students have been studying the space program all year.

Teacher Roman Graff said, “I think this gives them a wonderful opportunity to connect to what they’re learning in the classroom and have an authentic extension into real life and so they can see these things like literally materialize in front of them and give them something more to aspire to and interest in learning.”

The event was part of NASA’s Year of Education on Station, which provides extensive space station-related resources and opportunities to students and educators.