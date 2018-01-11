3rd co-defendant in 1992 torture killing out of prison

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Indiana woman who was 17 when she pleaded guilty to the murder and criminal confinement of a 12-year-old girl has been released from prison.

The Indiana Department of Correction says 43-year-old Laurie Tackett of Madison was released from the Rockville Correctional Facility early Thursday on the 26th anniversary of the discovery of the body of 12-year-old Shanda Renee Sharer.

Tackett received a 60-year sentence in 1993.

She was among four teenage girls convicted of Sharer’s 1992 beating and burning death. Court testimony showed Melinda Loveless wanted Sharer killed because the two competed for the affections of the same girl. Loveless also was sentenced to 60 years; her earliest prison release date is Sept. 5, 2019.

Co- defendants Toni Lawrence and Hope Rippey also have been released from prison.