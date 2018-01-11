Escaped meth dealer back in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A convicted meth dealer who escaped before his sentencing is back in custody. Travis Nichols was found in Gary around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Lafayette police said they were able to work with Lake County authorities to bring Nichols back to the Tippecanoe County Jail.
According to online records, he’s being held on a $10,000 bond for failure to return to lawful detention.
Nichols was able to walk out of an Indianapolis hospital in December. Superior Court Judge Randy Williams approved an unsupervised medical release, after Nichols had a medical emergency in jail.
He was supposed to return on his own recognizance. Instead, he allegedly left the hospital on his own once he was well enough.