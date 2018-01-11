Family, friends want justice for Indy’s first murder victim of 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Rodriquez Anderson became Indianapolis’ first murder victim of 2018 on Jan. 3, and his family and friends are pleading for justice in the unsolved case.

Family and friends returned to the crime scene Thursday evening with balloons, candles and teddy bears.

“He was very friendly he always kept a smile on his face no matter what,” said the Anderson’s sister, Octavia, “Even when he was mad, he’d smile.”

Octavia, surrounded by love and support, described her younger brother as caring: “He would call me every day just to check on me, just to see if I was OK, asked me if I needed anything, asked my kids if they were OK.”

Octavia said he got along with everyone.

“I don’t understand why they would do this to him. I talked to him the week before he got killed,” she said.

Anderson, 27, was shot multiple times and found dead in the front passenger seat of his silver Mustang last Wednesday on the city’s near north side.

Detectives believe someone shot him at a different location then drove his car to 36th Street and Schofield Avenue.

A detective told 24-Hour News 8 someone shot into Anderson’s car 15 times. Police are trying to determine a possible suspect and motive.

We also learned a DPW worker was in the neighborhood, saw the car and called 911.

“I just want to know, why, why, would they do this to my baby,” Octavia said, “I want them to find the person who did this.”

So far this year, IMPD said five people have been victims of criminal homicide: Rodriquez Anderson, Matthew Boddie, Alyjah Mahammed, William Sullivan and Jermaine Taylor.

“I didn’t even get to tell him I love him or he told me he loved me,” she said. “I don’t get it. I don’t.”

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.