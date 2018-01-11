Indy Eleven president discusses switching leagues, possibility of team playing at Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – In case you missed it, the Indy Eleven soccer team recently announced they are switching leagues.

The team is leaving the troubled North American Soccer League and will instead join the United Soccer League.

Jeff Belskus, the president of Indy Eleven, stopped by Daybreak on Thursday and discussed the future of the team.

During his appearance on Daybreak, Belskus mentioned that the team is currently working on a deal to play at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For more on this interview about Indy Eleven, click on the video.