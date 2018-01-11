Indy organization taking nominations for women’s adventure contest

Give the gift of an ADVENTURE this year to a woman in your life who deserves a little fun!

It’s all part of DNK Presents’ 2018 Women’s Adventure Contest. Co-founders Kate Nolan and Danielle Wolter Nolan explain!

– 2018 Women’s Adventure Contest – Anyone can nominate on our website telling us why, in 500 words or less, this women should win an exclusive 4-day adventure with us. Nominations are only open until Feb. 25th!

– Who should you nominate? She could be a busy parent, over worked, would never take time for herself, has overcame an obstacle in her life, your mom, sister, boss, friend, crazy aunt, etc. – Please check our website for a list of requirements, i.e. must be living in Indiana, must be available the weekend of May 17-20, be ok to not have a cell phone for 4 days

– What will the contest winners get? Over $1,500.00 in free gear, get to try new exciting activities with professional awesome guides in Indiana, make lasting friendships, build confidence, and be unplugged in nature for 4 days, just to name a few.

DNK Presents organizes and guides empowering adventure experiences for individuals, groups, and businesses. The focus on getting people to step outside their comfort zones, try something for the first time and gain confidence through experiential learning. Their adventures range from backpacking, mountain biking, rock climbing, and yoga retreats.

If you want to get an idea of what the adventure is like check out our trailer for the documentary film we produced, “Live Adventurously” on our website or visit liveadventurouslyfilm.com.

To learn more, visit:

www.dnkpresents.com

https://dnkpresents.com/nominate/ – Nominate for the 2018 Women’s Adventure Contest

