Mild today, but wintry weather and frigid cold set to return

We’ve seen warming temperatures the past 36 hours or so and our Thursday is starting off in the mid to upper 50s in most spots. Enjoy the warm-up while it lasts, because wintry weather looks to return by Friday morning.

We’ll stay warm and soggy this afternoon with highs in the low 60s, nearly 25° above average compared to what we typically see this time of year.

Late this evening, a cold front will sweep into the state, bringing frigid air back to central Indiana. The rapid temperature change will lead to increased rain chances tonight, and a wintry mix just after midnight.

As temperatures continue to sink through the overnight, rain will change over to a wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet as early as midnight to 3 a.m. in western Indiana and 3-5 a.m. in central Indiana.

Most areas through mid-day Friday will see ice accumulation up to 0.10” with isolated higher amounts, especially in southern Indiana.

By lunchtime Friday, the wintry mix will transition to snow across the state with highest totals by the end of the day in southeastern Indiana. Here in Indianapolis, we’re looking at about 2” in most areas with much more in southeast Indiana.

We’ll clear back out Saturday, but roads will still be slick with well below freezing temperatures, so if you have weekend travel plans, give yourself plenty of time!

The weather will remain calm and very cold through the weekend with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

Our next chance for snow returns by Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with additional snow accumulation possible, making for a slick start to the work week.

Single digit low temps return for the work week as well, so like we’ve said, enjoy the brief warm-up while it lasts!