New online process to simplify charter school application for IPS families

Keeping it simple. That’s what Enroll Indy is aiming into in regards to explaining OneMatch, the new, web-based application process for Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) and 90 percent of Marion Co. charter schools.

Caitlin Hannon, Founder and Executive Director, Enroll Indy, tells us more:

OneMatch replaces more than a dozen different school applications and deadlines, as well as waitlists.

Families will use a single application to apply to up to ten schools.

15 is the first deadline for families to complete their OneMatch application for the 2018-2019 school year.

OneMatch can be accessed at enrollindy.org and through mobile devices.

Enroll Indy is canvassing door-to-door and through phone banks to reach families ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline. Since mid-November, they have:

Reached more than 5,200 families

Received more than 3,000 applications for the first round

After the Jan. 15 deadline, if there is more demand than there are seats at a school, Enroll Indy will run a lottery to determine placement for applicants based on their school preferences, their enrollment priorities, such as siblings and geographic locations, and their random lottery number.

Families who participated in the first application round will be notified of their school on Feb. 15, 2018.

Who should use OneMatch?

Students new to school, such as kindergarteners or students moving into Indianapolis

Students who want or need a new school for 2018

8th graders who are moving on to high school

To learn more, visit:



www.enrollindy.org

317-426-3234 or 877-883-6765 (hotline)

120 E. Walnut Street (IPS headquarters, physical address)

Text “ONEMATCH to 33222 (text message support)