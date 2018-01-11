New online process to simplify charter school application for IPS families

Keeping it simple. That’s what Enroll Indy is aiming into in regards to explaining OneMatch, the new, web-based application process for Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) and 90 percent of Marion Co. charter schools.
Caitlin Hannon, Founder and Executive Director, Enroll Indy, tells us more:
- OneMatch replaces more than a dozen different school applications and deadlines, as well as waitlists.
- Families will use a single application to apply to up to ten schools.
- 15 is the first deadline for families to complete their OneMatch application for the 2018-2019 school year.
- OneMatch can be accessed at enrollindy.org and through mobile devices.
- Enroll Indy is canvassing door-to-door and through phone banks to reach families ahead of the Jan. 15 deadline. Since mid-November, they have:
- Reached more than 5,200 families
- Received more than 3,000 applications for the first round
- After the Jan. 15 deadline, if there is more demand than there are seats at a school, Enroll Indy will run a lottery to determine placement for applicants based on their school preferences, their enrollment priorities, such as siblings and geographic locations, and their random lottery number.
- Families who participated in the first application round will be notified of their school on Feb. 15, 2018.
Who should use OneMatch?
- Students new to school, such as kindergarteners or students moving into Indianapolis
- Students who want or need a new school for 2018
- 8th graders who are moving on to high school
To learn more, visit:
317-426-3234 or 877-883-6765 (hotline)
120 E. Walnut Street (IPS headquarters, physical address)
Text “ONEMATCH to 33222 (text message support)