Two Indianapolis Sam’s Club stores abruptly close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis Sam’s Club locations are closing.

Stores at 3015 W. 86th St. and 10859 E. Washington St. will be shut down.

According to filings with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, more than 300 employees will be affected.

A third Indiana store in Goshen will also close.

In a tweet, the company said, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy.”

After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition. — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) January 11, 2018

Earlier on Thursday, the company had announced raises and bonuses for Walmart and Sam’s Club employees.