INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Some Sprint customers are about to see an increase in their bill.

Those who signed up for the “Unlimited Freedom” and 50 percent off deals, which have been running for two years, are ending this month.

That means that some bills will go up by as much as 90 percent.

Sprint says customers were informed when they signed up for the deals that they were introductory rates.

