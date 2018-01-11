Teacher accused of telling black student he might be lynched

MASON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn’t get back to work.

Tanisha Agee-Bell says a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December.

Mason schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson says educators sometimes “mess up.” She says the teacher did not mean to offend the student.

A statement from the district says it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from “genuine ignorance.” Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.

Agee-Bell says the district should remove the teacher from the classroom.