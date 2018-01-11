Violent felon arrested; found with gun, drugs

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A convicted serious violent felon is in jail after police say he was caught with a gun.

The Lafayette Street Crimes Unit pulled over 36-year-old Timothy Farris for an alleged traffic violation Wednesday.

Police say he did not have insurance for the vehicle.

They say they also located a handgun and illegal narcotics in the car.

As a result of previous convictions, Farris is not allowed to possess a firearm.

He’s being held on several preliminary charges including, possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon and resisting law enforcement.