Washington Post suspends reporter for inappropriate conduct

Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Post says it has suspended reporter Joel Achenbach for “inappropriate workplace conduct” involving women at the newspaper.

The Post says Achenbach will be suspended for 90 days without pay.

Achenbach has released a statement saying, “I’ve said and done things that were unprofessional, and I apologize to the women affected by this and acknowledge their courage in speaking out.”

The newspaper’s managers are declining to offer details of the accusations against Achenbach or their investigation into his conduct.

The Post says Achenbach has written for the newspaper since 1990.