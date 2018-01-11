Woman arrested in connection with shooting death of 37-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a woman for her involvement in a fatal shooting on the city’s near north side.

Monica Hampton, 33, was arrested on Thursday after she went in to meet with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives, a release said.

Police had asked for the public’s help on Wednesday to find Hampton for questioning in connection with the Wednesday shooting death of 37-year-old Jermaine Taylor in the 2900 block of North Delaware Street.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.

No other details about Hampton’s preliminary charges were immediately available.

Hampton remained in the Marion County Jail on Thursday night.