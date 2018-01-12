2 arrested in murder of Brownsburg grandmother

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police said Friday a man and a woman have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 74-year-old Alice Wright of Brownsburg.

Kiesha Summerhill, 18, and Arion Cruthird, 19, both of Indianapolis, are in custody.

Wright was found dead in her bedroom with a gunshot wound just before 9 a.m. Sunday by her daughter, according to Brownsburg Police Department Capt. Jennifer Barrett. She has said investigators believe Wright died between 12 and 24 hours before she was found. An autopsy found the manner of death was homicide and the cause of death was multiple traumas that complicated her hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Barrett said the daughter discovered her father, Kerney Wright, on the ground out of his wheelchair in the living room. Barrett said Kerney was conscious and was taken for the hospital for his diabetic condition; he has since been released.

About the suspects, Barrett said at a Friday night news conference at the police station, “These two individuals are in a dating relationship, and Kiesha Summerhill was a previous nurses aide who cared for Mr. Wright in his home We do believe robbery was the motive for the murder, as there are items missing from the home.”

Barrett also said Cruthird was a former caretaker for Alice Wright.

The two suspects were taken into custody in the 2300 block of LaSalle in Indianapolis without incident on Thursday night. Additional charges were expected, police said.

Neighbors along Stonehenge Drive remembered Alice as a down-to-earth, sweet grandmother.