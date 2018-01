Shop local. Support the community. And keep neighborhoods like Broad Ripple… THRIVING!

That’s what Pamela Moosey is hoping to do with Lola Blu Boutique: Lots of Love Around. Today on Indy Style, she tells us how she and her shop exemplify this with a particular focus on her history in the community and giving back!

To learn more, visit www.lolabluboutique.com.

Facebook/Instagram: @lolabluboutique