Cookbook author shares recipes for pizza and stromboli

Wild Mushroom Pizzas

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup finely chopped shallots

2 cloves of garlic minced

1 1/2 pounds mixed wild mushrooms, coarsely chopped

Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup marsala wine

3/4 cup half and half

1 pound pizza dough halfed

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling

3 tablespoons fresh thyme

Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 500 degrees with rack in lowest position and a pizza stone on rack. Melt butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add shallots and cook until translucent about 2 minutes. Then add the minced garlic and cook for 1 more minute. Add mushrooms 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper cook until mushrooms are softened and golden brown about 5 to 7 minutes. Add wine bring to a boil and cook until absorbed, about 1 minute. Add half and half cook, stirring, until mostly absorbed about 3-5 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool.

Stretch each piece of dough by hand into a 6 x 14 inch rectangle, and place on parchment. Brush dough with olive oil and spread with mushrooms mixture. Transfer pizzas on parchment onto pizza stone, and bake until crust is golden and crisp about 10 to 12 minutes. Drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with thyme and Parmesan cheese. Serve.

STROMBOLI

Serves 4 -6

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup warm water

1 package (1/4 ounce) instant yeast

3 cups bread flour

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, plus 1/3 cup for topping

Pinch salt

8 ounces Genoa salami, thinly sliced

8 ounces smoked mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced

8 ounces provolone cheese, thinly sliced

1/3 cup basil, torn into pieces

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

Sea Salt

Pepper

In a small bowl, combine sugar with 1 cup warm water to dissolve. Sprinkle with yeast and allow to ferment until foamy, about 5 minutes.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, use the dough hook and mix flour, 1/4 cup olive oil, salt, and yeast mixture. Continue to knead on medium speed until combined and smooth, about 5 minutes. Turn dough into a lightly oiled bowl and brush top with oil. Cover bowl completely with a towel and let rise in a warm, draft-fee place until doubled in size, about 1 1/2 hours.

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Brush a sheet tray with olive oil and set aside. Punch dough down and let sit for about 15 minutes to relax.

Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll into an oval about 22” long to 12” wide. Layer salami, mozzarella, provolone and basil in the center of the dough up to 6” wide. Fold end flaps over filling, about 1 inch. Then using a sharp knife cut diagonal 1 1/4 -inch strips along each of the side of the dough so you can braid the dough. Fold flaps over on to filling. Starting at the top fold strips over filling alternately from each side at an angle. Tuck the overhang of the last few strips to seal. Using a wide metal spatula transfer to prepared sheet tray and prepare topping.

In a medium bowl, toss to combine tomatoes, fennel seeds, rosemary, red pepper flakes, remaining 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Spoon over braided bread, cover with plastic wrap and let sit for 20 minutes. Remove plastic wrap then bake for 45 minutes until golden brown.

