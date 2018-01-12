Indiana flu deaths tally doubles in a week, hits 50

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of flu deaths in Indiana doubled in a week, state health officials said Friday.

The total of influenza-related deaths this season increased to 50, with 25 added cases in the first week of January, according to a report from the state Department of Health.

The report does not say where the victims died or give their specific ages, but it does state that 36 of the deaths were people 65 years of age or older. That number grew from 16 a week earlier.

Ten of the deaths were people ages 50-64. The other deaths involved people from age 5-24 and age 25-49. The state’s first flu death of the season involved the only victim so far in the age 5-24 grouping.

Hospitals in Indianapolis and other parts of central Indiana have implemented restrictions due to the spread of the flu virus.

The state recorded 103 flu deaths in the 2016-2017 season, which ended in May.