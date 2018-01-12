Indiana State Police tally 170-plus crashes, 140 slide-offs during winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter weather caused headaches for Hoosiers across the state Friday.

Indiana State Police said it responded to more than 170 crashes, most of them weather-related, across the state by Friday afternoon. Forty-one of those the crashes resulted in injuries.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials said salt will be less effective on the roads as the temperatures drop. Their advice? Drive carefully and, in rural areas, be wary of blowing and drifting snow.

INDOT said it has more than 120 trucks on the roads.

State police said it also responded to more than 140 slide-offs. They assisted more than 170 drivers, many who got stuck or had their cars break down.