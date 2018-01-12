Man killed in Friday morning Peru crash

PERU, Ind. (WISH) – One man was killed in an early morning crash in Peru Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 31 at Business 31 in Peru just before 5 a.m.

Police say that a semi trailer, driven by 41-year-old Celena Borders, headed north on U.S. 31 failed to stop at red light at Business 31.

As a result, the semi t-boned a 2005 Dodge pickup on Business 31, who had the right away and was attempting to make a southbound turn.

The driver of the pickup, 49-year-old Gregory Monin, was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

The deadly crash remains under investigation.