National Guard sergeant who died in Fort Hood training returns to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana National Guard sergeant who died last weekend is back in Indiana.

Sgt. 1st Class Mark Boner died training at Fort Hood, Texas. He was 43.

He was preparing to go to the Middle East with 249 other soldiers.

The plane carrying Boner’s body landed Friday night at Indianapolis International Airport. Boner was born and raised in Fort Wayne.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered all flags in Allen County, where Fort Wayne is located, to be flown at half-staff on Monday.

The National Guard has not released much in terms of what happened to Boner or about its investigation.

But Boner’s family told WANE-TV in Fort Wayne that they believe he died of a heart attack.

His funeral is Monday.

