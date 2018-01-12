Slick and icy for the morning commute

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the morning with rain transitioning to freezing rain and sleet. Roads will become very slick and icy especially untreated. Expect to see a glaze with upwards of a quarter of an inch of ice accumulation on surfaces. Wintry mix will continue for the rest of the morning. Late morning early afternoon freezing rain and sleet makes the transition to all snow showers for the rest of the day.

Snow accumulations NW of Indy around 1-2″ with higher amounts ranging from 2-5″ from Indy points SE. Snow showers begin to taper off during dinner time with a few flurries lingering through late tonight for SE portions of the state.