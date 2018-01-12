The littlest Film Yap critic reviews “Paddington 2” and more!

It’s his “mini me!” Who better to get a movie review from about a kids movie than from…. drum roll please…. a KID?! Today on Indy Style, The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd brings his son Joel to help share his take on the new movie, “Paddington 2” and more!

The Post

Another terrific historical drama about the importance of a free press. Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks play the publisher and editor of the Washington Post, respectively, challenging the Nixon administration over the Pentagon Papers.”

Phantom Thread

In his reputed final screen appearance, Daniel Day-Lewis plays a meticulous dressmaker in 1950s London who finds himself ensorcelled by his latest young muse.”

The Commuter

Liam Neeson reprises his Kick-Butt Geezer routine in this familiar but energetic thriller that could’ve been called “Die Hard on a Train.”

Paddington 2

The delightful anthropomorphic bear from darkest Peru is back for another family-friendly adventure. This time he needs some scratch to buy a gift for his aunt’s 100th birthday, and thus a job. Hilarity ensues.”

Proud Mary

Everybody wants to be an assassin these days: Keanu, Charlize and now Taraji P. Henson. She plays a hitwoman coping with a terminal case of sympathy.”

IT

The Goonies hunt a killer clown spirit in this not-at-all derivative take on the Stephen King novel. Creepy mood-building, but goes on too long. Stream It.

