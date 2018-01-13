6-year-old in critical condition after being hit by car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 6-year-old child is in critical but stable condition after being struck by a car on the city’s east side, police say.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 8220 block of East 34th Street — that’s just east of North Franklin Road.

Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health with a head injury.

All the people involved are cooperating with authorities, according to Cook.

No other details were immediately available.

WISH-TV has a crew heading to the scene.