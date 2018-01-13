Calm start to the weekend, but snow returns late Sunday

After a wintry end to the work/school week, skies cleared out for the first half of the weekend with highs topping out in the upper teens and low 20s.

With clear skies tonight and a northwest wind, temps will sink quickly into the low to mid single digits in most areas, so if you’re heading out, bundle up and watch for slick spots on the roadways.

While our Sunday will start with sunshine and cold temperatures, we’ll warm up quickly as a west wind kicks in. Clouds will increase through the afternoon hours, just ahead of our next winter storm.

Snow showers will move into western Indiana by late Sunday evening with more widespread snow showers through the overnight. We’ll continue to see snow through the MLK Monday morning commute, so expect a slow return to work or school if you don’t have the holiday off.

Snow showers look to push out through the afternoon hours Monday with most areas seeing right around 2” of snow, much less to the south and slightly more in northern Indiana.

An arctic blast will follow our snow chances Monday with a below zero start to our Tuesday. Highs by Tuesday afternoon will only reach the mid to upper single digits in most areas.

Relief from the frigid cold will slide in through the latter half of the week as sunshine and a southwest wind return. We’ll top out in the upper 20s by Thursday and back above average to close out the work week.

With rising temps, we’ll see rising rain chances for next weekend with our best chance for rain sliding in next Sunday.