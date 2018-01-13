Car slides on ice, hits stopped state trooper on North Split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A state trooper’s cruiser was hit on Saturday night while he waited with a disabled car on an icy patch of the westbound ramp to southbound I-70 at the North Split.

The trooper was waiting for an INDOT truck to arrive and clear ice off the ramp where a car had slid in the curve, when a second car slid on the ice and hit the trooper, Sgt. Dean with Indiana State Police confirmed.

The trooper is fine, according to Dean, and the three people who were in the car that hit the trooper were checked out by medics.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper’s cruiser was arrested for driving while suspended.