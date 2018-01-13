Celebrating MLK Jr. Day at White River State Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is approaching Monday and you may be planning on how to celebrate with the family.

White River State Park will be holding an event open to the public in celebration.

Sampson Levingston with White River State Park dropped by our studios to give more insight on the event.

In addition, Guests will be able to watch films with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s speeches at the Indiana State Museum, see the Jingle Rails at Eiteljorg Museum and preview the new children’s exhibit at the NCAA Hall of Champions.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free for visitors who bring a canned good donation.

For more information, click here.