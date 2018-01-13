Cold weekend with more snow on tap Monday

Winter cold and snow back in a big way across central Indiana. Another round of snow accumulation will be possible as we open up the work week.

Today:

Waking up to cloudy conditions and blustery winds across the state this morning. Some flurries will be around from time to time coming off Lake Michigan – otherwise, a fairly quiet, but cold day. Highs top out in the lower to middle 20s this afternoon.

Tonight:

Winds continue to settle this evening. With a partially clearing sky, temperatures will run much colder. Lows dip to the lower to middle single digits, with sub zero wind chills expected into Sunday morning.

Sunday:

Much of the day will be quiet and cold, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs top out in the lower to middle 20s.

Sunday Night/Monday Snow:

A dynamic clipper system will roll through the Midwest late Sunday night into Monday. Expect steady snow showers through the duration of the overnight, with accumulation likely already for the Monday morning commute. Snow will continue through much of the morning, before winding down by the afternoon/evening hours.

Accumulations of 1″-3″ are possible for much of central Indiana, with lesser amounts in our extreme southern counties.

Another Arctic Blast:

Following the Monday snow, another push of arctic air rolls into the state for the middle of the work week. Monday night/Tuesday morning temperatures will dip below 0°, with highs on Tuesday only topping out in the single digits.

8 Day Forecast:

The good news is that the arctic blast won’t stick around long. Temperatures will rebound to the 20s for Wednesday and Thursday, but 30s, and possibly even 40s return for Friday and Saturday. High pressure settles in for much of the week following the Monday snow maker, making for a pretty quiet extended forecast.