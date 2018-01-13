IMPD investigating two separate fatal shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead following two seperate shootings overnight.

The first happened in the 300 block of Oakland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. when a man was located inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He would later die of his injuries.

Officials have questioned a couple of people in connection to the shooting.

A woman at the home also suffered a hand injury, but it is unclear if her injury is linked to the shooting.

Victim information has yet to be released.

The second shooting happened in the 3700 block of Wallace Avenue where police said they found a man with a gunshot wound in the street.

Police have yet to release any details on who may have shot him.

They do not believe the the shootings are related.

If you have any information on either shooting, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.