Legendary college football broadcaster Keith Jackson dies at 89

(WCMH) — Keith Jackson, who spent 50 years as a sports broadcaster with ABC, has died,according to ESPN. He was 89.

Jackson retired in 2006 after being the voice of college football for several generations. He also covered NFL and NBA games, several World Series, 10 Olympic Games, and auto racing. He also was a featured reporter on “Wide World of Sports.”

“For generations of fans, Keith Jackson was college football,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, according to ESPN. “When you heard his voice, you knew it was a big game. Keith was a true gentleman and memorable presence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Turi Ann, and his family.”

Jackson called the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, the national championship game between The Ohio State University and Miami.

He also called Woody Hayes’ infamous last game in 1978, the Gator Bowl between Clemson and the Buckeyes.