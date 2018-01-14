2 fleeing suspects dead, 2 others hurt in northern Indiana crash

WARSAW, Ind. (WANE) – Two people are dead and two others are in serious condition after two theft suspects caused a crash while running from police in Warsaw.

It happened just before 9:30 Saturday night.

According to Indiana State Police, a trooper saw a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle from a theft that happened at the Meijer in Warsaw.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle. That’s when the suspects drove off heading east on U.S. 30.

Police said the suspects ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Parker Street and hit three other vehicles.

The two people in the suspect vehicle died in the crash. Two people in another vehicle were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

U.S. 30 was shut down for several hours while investigators reconstructed the crash scene.

The identities of the dead suspects will be released at a later time.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 1st Sgt. Kevin Smith at the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne post at (260) 432-8661.

The incident is under investigation.