Crews pull fisherman from icy Martinsville pond

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A fisherman was pulled out of an icy pond in Martinsville on Sunday afternoon, the Department of Natural Resources reported

Morgan County dispatch received a 911 call from someone who said he noticed footprints walking on the ice of a pond on his property, in the 5800 block of Hackers Creek Road, according to a news release.

A dive team from Washington Township Fire Department recovered the man from the water and started CPR.

Indiana Conservation Officers were working to identify the man, who was taken to IU Health Morgan. His condition was not available on Sunday night.

Other agencies assisting at the scene included Harrison Township Fire Department, Morgan County EMS, Martinsville Fire Department, Green Township Fire Department and Paragon Fire Department.