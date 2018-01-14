Evansville teen dies when drunk driver hits her sled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville teen died Saturday night after police say a drunk driver hit and killed her when her sled entered a roadway.

Davis Collier, a 16-year old junior at Castle High School, was killed while sledding near the Newburgh Lock and Dam Saturday night. Warrick County Dispatch confirmed crews responded to a sledding accident at 10:13 p.m. at the hill.

When officers arrived, they found Collier had been struck by a car driven by Galina Witte, 20, of Evansville.

It was reported that the teenager had been sledding and was struck when the sled entered the roadway and slid into the path of the oncoming vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Newburgh Police Department along with the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office investigated the accident.

Witte was arrested and preliminary charged with Operating While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction and Operating While Intoxicated Endangering.

In January 2017, drivers reported Witte driving erratically on I-64 in Warrick County. Troopers say Witte failed three field sobriety tests. No charges were filed.

Then, in October 2017, she was arrested for driving while intoxicated and given probation in December.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Until further notice, the Newburgh Town Council has closed French Island Trail to traffic along the riverfront between Westervelt Drive and State Street.

The Castle High School auditorium was open on Sunday afternoon for students and community members to talk with counselors.