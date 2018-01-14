‘I didn’t think it was real’: Witness describes shootout that injured woman in nearby home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman remained in critical condition on Sunday after she was hit by a stray bullet inside her home overnight.

It happened around 1 a.m. near 34th Street and Georgetown Road.

24-Hour News 8’s Megan Sanctorum spoke to the victim’s brother.

He said his sister — 33-year-old Marciela Lopez-Martinez was sleeping when shots were exchanged in a nearby parking lot.

She tried to duck on the ground with her husband but was struck in the head, her brother said.

Diane Mastrando said she witnessed what police called a disturbance with exchange of gunfire: “What I thought was a video being shot, made maybe, but I seen a group of people, they were shooting at each other, ducking down behind cars. I seen somebody run. I didn’t think it was real; it was like something out of a movie.”

On Sunday night, IMPD was still attempting to find the people involved in the shooting and emphasized Lopez-Martinez was not the intended target.