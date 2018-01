INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers are investigating after shots were fired at members of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shots were fired near Rhodius Park — that’s just north of West Morris Street and just east of Belmont Avenue on the near west side — around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

IMPD investigating shots fired at officers. PIO is enroute staging is 1001 S Belmont Rhodius Park — IMPD (@IMPDnews) January 15, 2018

