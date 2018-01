INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One woman is dead after police said she lost control of her vehicle on the city’s south side.

It happened on East Stop 11 Road near Madison Avenue.

Investigators believe the woman may have been speeding when her car hit a retaining wall and flipped.

The crash then severed two power lines that fell on top of the car, which cut power for over a thousand people.

The woman died at the scene of the crash.

Victim information has yet to be released.