3 arrested for murder of New Castle man

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people face murder and conspiracy to commit robbery charges in connection with the murder of a New Castle man.

Jordan Boling, 21, William Anderson, 21, and 25-year-old Jessie Fulton, all of New Castle, were arrested on Sunday for the shooting death of 49-year-old Steven Dunn.

The shooting happened in the 800 block of Vine Street at Dunn’s home around 5 a.m. on Jan. 9.

Neighbors said Dunn was a good guy who struggled with drugs and was trying to turn his life around. He appeared on WISH-TV in August of 2016 for an interview about conditions in the Henry County Jail.

Boling was in the Howard County Jail on Monday afternoon.