Brookside Park unveils upgrades to auditorium, kitchen, more

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Monday’s snow did not stop people from celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Brookside park.

The park, 3500 Brookside Parkway South, used the holiday to unveil its new upgrades to the park. Those included new lighting and a reception area as well as an expanded kitchen and a refurbished auditorium and stage.

The project is part of Citizens Energy’s Sharing the Dream event, which honors the life and contributions of King.

Jennifer Mentimk with Citizens Energy said, “Sharing the Dream was something we started 10 years ago as a way for Citizens Energy to give back to our community, and we did that by coming into an Indy Parks facility and refurbishing it, so this is the 10th anniversary of that.”

Through the Brookside Park project, Citizens Energy and its partners donated close to $900,000 and 2,000 volunteer hours.