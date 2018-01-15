Indiana State Bar Association sponsoring ‘Talk to a Lawyer’ Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana State Bar Association is sponsoring a “Talk to a Lawyer” day.

The program is an annual tribute to Dr. martin Luther King Jr.

It’s a chance for people to get free legal advice from attorneys across the state.

They’ll provide 10-15 minute consultations to answer general questions and offer legal information.

They statewide hotline is available until 5 p.m. by calling 1-800-266-2581.

They are also many walk-in locations in counties across the state.

