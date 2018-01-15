Indianapolis man reflects on Martin Luther King Jr., Selma March

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day holds a special meaning to one man in Indianapolis.

A then 29-year-old Leon Riley was at the Selma March with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. nearly 53 years ago in 1965.

Riley is from California, but made the trip with 20 friends.

The march had support from many, but not all were as welcoming.

“Well it was part of the training,” said Riley. “If you were being attacked, curl up in a ball and protect the women.

The FBI said there was a credible assassination plot against Dr. King that day, so Riley and five friends circled around Dr. King to form a shield.

When 24-Hour News 8 asked Riley if he thought he was going to die that day, he said “I thought it was a possibility. A real possibility.”

Riley said helping in protecting Dr. King that day was the biggest honor of his life.

“He was the leader. We counted on him to lay out the course ahead and help us see how best to pursue that.”