INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Snow continues to fall in the Indianapolis area, causing headaches for travelers.

A semi jack-knifed across the road on I-465 eastbound near Westfield Boulevard just after 4 a.m. Monday.

The accident shut down multiple eastbound lanes, leading to slow travel in the area.

The semi was the only vehicle involved in the accident. There were only minor injuries with the driver of the semi complaining of pain.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.