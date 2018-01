INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side.

Officers were called to the 4100 block of North Post Road on a report of a person shot around 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

A person found shot in that area was pronounced dead at the scene, Officer Genae Cook with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

It was not clear whether another person was injured in the shooting.

