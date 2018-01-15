Police ID suspect who opened fire on officers during traffic stop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have identified the man they say shot at IMPD officers during a traffic stop, leading to a SWAT negotiation and arrest.

Ryan McGill, 27, was taken into custody just after 1 a.m. Monday following a five-hour standoff with police on the near west side Sunday night, a release said. Preliminary charges against him include two counts of attempted murder and robbery.

Police said the passenger of a car pulled over for a traffic stop fired shots at two officers near the intersection of Howard and Shepard streets on the near west side around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers did not return fire. Neither officer was injured.

The suspect fled the scene, and IMPD set up a perimeter as SWAT responded to the scene.

After attempts at negotiation had been exhausted, SWAT took McGill into custody. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

McGill was in the Marion County Jail on Monday afternoon, according to online records.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make a final charging decision in this case.