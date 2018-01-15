Providence pulls away in 2nd half, beats Butler 70-60

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Kyron Cartwright scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help Providence beat Butler 70-60 on Monday night.

Providence trailed 29-25 at halftime but made its first eight shots of the second half. Alpha Diallo scored five straight Friar points and Cartwright went on a personal 7-0 run for a 38-31 lead. Cartwright’s eighth assist of the game went to a cutting Rodney Bullock for a two-handed slam, giving the Friars a 50-38 advantage.

Jalen Lindsey added 13 points, Bullock had 12 points and eight boards, and Diallo scored 10 — all in the second half — for Providence (13-6, 4-2 Big East), which won its third straight conference game. Cartwright had 11 of Providence’s 15 assists.

Kamar Baldwin scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Butler (13-7, 3-4). Baldwin was 4 of 7 from distance but the Bulldogs were just 6 of 24 (25 percent).