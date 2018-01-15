Purdue rises to No. 3 in AP men’s basketball poll

(WISH and AP) — How about the Boilers!

After picking up two road wins last week, Purdue University men’s basketball team came in this week ranked third in the country in The Associated Press Poll.

The 17-2 record matches the program’s best 19-game start in school history. They look to defend that ranking Tuesday night at home against Wisconsin.

Villanova remained at the top spot for the second straight week, receiving 63 of 65 first-place votes from a media panel. The Wildcats (16-1, 4-1 Big East) moved atop the poll for the second time this season after Michigan State’s loss to Ohio State last week and stayed there after wins over No. 10 Xavier and St. John’s.

Virginia (16-1, 5-0 ACC) moved up a spot to No. 2 and received a first-place vote in the AP Top 25 released on Monday, its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in the 2014-15 season.

Purdue had the other No. 1 vote. The third spot is Purdue’s highest ranking since reaching No. 3 in 2009-10 after extending its winning streak to 13 games with victories over Michigan and Minnesota. Matt Painter’s Boilermakers (17-2, 6-0 Big Ten) are off to their best start since 1987-88 and best in the Big Ten since winning the first eight games of 1989-90.

“They’re playing with a great purpose,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino said. “They coach themselves. Matt’s a terrific coach, but you can tell they’re coaching each other.”