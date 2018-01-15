Rise and shine with some great Indiana Originals for breakfast

Locally roasted coffees, hand packaged teas, donuts, breakfast delights and more!

Today on Indy Style, Indiana Originals’ Mel McMahon is helping simplify your search for local by helping you find great, Indiana-based businesses through the app and IndianaOriginals.com. This month, Indiana Originals is featuring some great members ready to help you rise and shine!

Today’s featured members include:

Brickhouse Coffee Co., a coffee shop and roaster that is located in Greenwood Indiana.

Cafe Baby, fresh baby food delivered to your door.

Da Blue Lagoon Jamaican Kitchen, featuring an Ackee & Codfish breakfast served with Johny Cakes and Fried Plantains as well as Jerk Chicken & Waffle served with scrambled eggs. Savor both with a cup of world famous Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee.

Indie Coffee Roasters, a new coffee shop and roastery coming soon to Carmel.

Javaroma Roasters, a micro-batch roasting company in Mitchell, IN, committed to buying, roasting, retailing, and wholesaling specialty coffees that are ethically harvested.

Titus Bakery, originating in the 1950’s in Lebanon, IN Titus Bakery and Deli is a third-generation, family-owned business that has earned a reputation for providing some of the finest donuts and pastries in the State.

About Indiana Originals:

Indiana Originals is helping simplify the search for local, Indiana-based businesses through their app and IndianaOriginals.com. Our mission is to create healthier, stronger communities and more jobs in Indiana by encouraging and facilitating a greater use of Indiana-based businesses. All of our members are locally owned and operated businesses headquartered in Indiana. Whenever you see the logo, you know you are supporting local. Indiana Originals, leading local living. Learn more at IndianaOriginals.com.

