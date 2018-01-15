See Eagles in the wild at Monroe Lake

Get ready to “fly high!”

Eagles over Monroe celebrates the close relationship that Monroe Lake (Bloomington, IN) has with majestic birds.

Monroe Lake was the site of Indiana’s Bald Eagle reintroduction program. In the 30 years since, Bald Eagles have survived and thrived, now the lake’s signature bird. In more recent years, they have been joined by small numbers of Golden Eagles.

The public can tour the lake to see eagles in the wild, learn about recent research, meet live raptors, explore bird biology, and explore the birds at Monroe Lake. Programs are for beginners and experienced birders, adults and children.

The annual event is January 26 – 28, 2018 at the Fourwinds Lakeside Inn, Monroe Lake Fairfax State Recreation Area, Bloomington, IN.

To learn more, visit www.visitbloomington.com/eaglesovermonroe.