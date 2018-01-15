Snow brings sledding, shoveling and slushy roads

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers had mixed reviews on Monday’s snowy weather.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department reported dozens of accidents from midnight through the afternoon.

Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and so some people and students had the day off. Patricia Hawks took it as an opportunity for free entertainment with her 5-year old daughter, Natalie.

“We’re just outside having some winter fun. We were looking for something fun to do,” Hawks said.

They headed for the hills. But, it didn’t come easy. They went to three different parks before settling at Garfield Park.

“Christian Park, there were no kids sledding there. There are always kids sledding. We came here. There were no kids sledding, but I was like, we’re coming here anyway because it looked like a great hill,” Hawks said.

Natalie agreed. She laughed all the way down the hill.

While some were having fun playing in the snow, others around town were adjusting their schedules because of Mother Nature. Jeff Brown, who lives in the Fletcher Place neighborhood, spent the morning shoveling snow from sidewalks.

“It’s my exercise. Rather than get cabin fever, I’m out doing something productive,” he said.

But, not everybody stayed at home. Plenty of drivers were on the road, which meant plenty of accidents. IMPD reported 50 property-damage crashes and three accidents with injuries. Plow trucks tried to keep up with the weather.

“Between the dirt in the roads, and it becomes a slush, so we want to make sure we’re taking care of that, preventing any refreeze and addressing any slick spots that we may see,” said Department of Public Works spokesman Warren Stokes.

The department plans to be out in full force until the weather breaks. They’re working fully staffed 12-hour shifts.