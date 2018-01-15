Wind chill advisory from midnight to noon

After a snowy Monday, bitter cold air moves in tonight. A Wind Chill Advisory will begin at midnight and last until noon Tuesday.

THIS EVENING: The bulk of arctic air starts to move in this evening. That will drop temps into the teens, and wind chill values will drop below zero.

OVERNIGHT: Lows will drop to, or maybe even below zero, and wind chill values will approach -15.

TUESDAY: It will be a bitter cold start, with a bitter cold end to the day. Highs will only reach the low to middle teens in most places. We could see some scattered flurries.

8-DAY FORECAST: Cold will last through Wednesday, then we will see temperatures rebound for the rest of the week. Highs will get above freezing Friday.

Saturday and Sunday will be warm, but wet, with rain chances late Saturday, and rain/thunderstorm chances Sunday. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s this weekend. The next chance of snow comes Monday of next week.