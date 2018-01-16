Power restored to most of 1,500 IPL customers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All but 45 of the more than 1,500 customers of Indianapolis Power & Light customers who lost power Tuesday afternoon had it restored by 5 p.m., the utility tweeted.

#Outage Update: The majority of customers affected by the outage in the downtown area have been restored. Crews will continue to work until all remaining customers are restored. Thank you for your continued patience! pic.twitter.com/Hz8AfV5z37 — IPL Power (@IPLPower) January 16, 2018

The outage area was centered on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street between 16th Street and West Fall Creek Parkway, just west of IU Health Methodist Hospital.

IPL’s outage website reported the outage began around 3:45 p.m.

“IPL crews are on site now but we do not know the cause at this time,” IPL Claire Dalton said in response to an email from 24-Hour News 8 prior to the power being restored.